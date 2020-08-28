Lady nabbed for stealing iPhone, hiding it in her private part

In a rather sticky situation, an unidentified lady has been arrested after being caught stealing an iPhone in a phone shop.

The daring suspect, who was spotted being taken away by the police, was accused of hiding the iPhone 7 in her private part.

In a video making the rounds online, it could be surmised that the botched heist must have happened after businesses reopened amid the Coronavirus pandemic as some members of the public were spotted at the scene wearing face masks.

Now, that’s a bit too much to do for an iPhone, no?

Tell us what you make of the incident in the comments below…

