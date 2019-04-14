Lady Killed, Her Boyfriend Badly Injured after FSARS Operatives Shot at Them

A 20-year-old lady has reportedly been killed and her boyfriend injured after operatives of The Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS) shot at them in the Olodi Apapa area of Lagos.

It is understood that the deceased, Jessica Ada, and her boyfriend, identified as Emmanuel aka AJ main boy, were returning from a club on Saturday, April 14, 2019, when they encountered the policemen.

The lovers and a friend had gone to Club J5 in Olodi Apapa on Friday and were returning early Saturday morning when they were accosted by some SARS operatives who were on a bike.

Since there was no way to identify the officers, Emmanuel refused to stop for them and continued on his trip to drop Jessica at home, however, on getting to their destination, the officers showed up and opened fire on them.

Jessica was shot twice in the belly and once on the lap, while her boyfriend was shot at the back of his head, but their friend was unhurt.

The officers were however identified by some eyewitnesses and have been transferred to the headquarters in Ikeja for interrogation, according to the DPO of Trinity Police Station.

The latest shooting by FSARS operatives fuelled calls for the police unit to be disbanded. Some have even called for errant officers to be executed.