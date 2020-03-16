Lady Gaga Tells Fans: ‘The Healthiest Thing We Can Do is Self-Quarantine’

Lady Gaga has taken to her Instagram to share an important message for her fans in area threatened by the coronavirus pandemic.

Along with a photo of her posing with her dogs at home, the “Stupid Love” singer posted some thoughts on what she’s learned in her conversations with some healthcare professionals about the coronavirus.

“It’s not the easiest for everyone right now but the kindest/healthiest thing we can do is self-quarantine and not hang out with people over 65 and in large groups,” she wrote. “I wish I could see my parents and grandmas right now but it’s much safer to not so I don’t get them sick in case I have it.”

She closed her brief note with an optimistic and hopeful sign-off: “I love you world, we’ll all get through this. Trust me, I talked to God — she said we’re gonna be ok.”

Check out Gaga’s post below.