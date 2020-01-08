Lady Gaga Speaks About on Surviving Rape at the Age of 19

Lady Gaga recently sat down with Oprah Winfrey for an interview, in which she opened about her mental health struggles, and how a deposition triggered her “psychotic break.”

According to TMZ, in the “2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus” interview held in Fort Lauderdale, the singer-actress told Oprah she’s battling chronic pain, “Even sitting here with you today, I’m in head-to-toe pain.” She connected the pain to fibromyalgia, a disorder that causes muscle and bone pain.

She then opened up about surviving rape at the 19 at the hands of someone she knew, how she developed PTSD afterward because she never fully processed the trauma.

