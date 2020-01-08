Lady Gaga Speaks About on Surviving Rape at the Age of 19

ukamakaCelebrityNo Comment on Lady Gaga Speaks About on Surviving Rape at the Age of 19

Lady Gaga recently sat down with Oprah Winfrey for an interview, in which she opened about her mental health struggles, and how a deposition triggered her “psychotic break.”

According to TMZ, in the “2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus” interview held in Fort Lauderdale, the singer-actress told Oprah she’s battling chronic pain, “Even sitting here with you today, I’m in head-to-toe pain.” She connected the pain to fibromyalgia, a disorder that causes muscle and bone pain.

She then opened up about surviving rape at the 19 at the hands of someone she knew, how she developed PTSD afterward because she never fully processed the trauma.

Watch the video below:

Related Posts

Speed Darlington Brawls With Tunde Ednut, Threatens to Have Him Deported

January 8, 2020

The Trailer for Mercy Johnson Okojie’s Historical Drama “The Legend of Inikpi”

January 8, 2020

Tania Omotayo Reveals Her Struggle With Endometriosis in New Vlog

January 8, 2020

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *