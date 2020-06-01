Lady Gaga joined the list of stars who have spoken out against the systemic racism in the United States.

The singer took to her Instagram on May 31 to share a lengthy social media post in which she talked about the widespread unrest across the United States as people took to the streets in four dozen cities to protest the death of George Floyd.

In her post, Lady Gaga expressed reluctance that anything she would say “will incite further anger, although that is precisely the emotion that’s justified. I do not wish to contribute to more violence, I wish to contribute to a solution.” She continued: “I am outraged by the death of George Floyd as I have been by the deaths of exponentially too many black lives over hundreds of years that have been taken from us in this country as a result of systemic racism and the corrupt system that supports it.”

She then said the voices of the black community have “been silenced for too long,” something that “has proven deadly time and time again.”

“And no matter what they do to protest, they are still meet with no compassion by the leaders that are meant to protect them. Everyday people in America are racist, that’s a fact. Right now is a critical time for black community to be supported by all other communities so we can put a stop to something that is intrinsically wrong by the grace of God or whatever creator you do or do not believe in.”

Other stars who have also lent their voice to this cause include Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Rihanna and Cardi B.

Like other, Gaga called out President Trump for his failure. “He holds the most powerful office in the world, yet offers nothing but ignorance and prejudice while black lives continue to be taken. We have known he is a fool, and a racist, since he took office. He is fueling a system that is already rooted in racism, and racist activity, and we can all see what is happening.”

Gaga added that it’s time for a change, calling on everyone to speak, in her words, gently and with passion, inspiration and to impress the importance of the issue “until the systems that keep us sick die, instead of the people we love.” She also called out her own privilege, taking an oath to stand by showing love for the black community. “We haven’t, as a privileged community, done enough to fight racism and stand up for those people who are being killed by it. This isn’t justice. This is an epic tragedy that defines our country and has for a long time. I am sad. I am angry. And I will use the words that I can find to try to communicate what needs to change in as an effective and non-violent way as possible for me.”

See her post below:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

