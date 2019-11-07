Lady Gaga Shuts Down Bradley Cooper Dating Rumors: ‘The Press Is Very Silly’

Lady gaga has once again shut down the rumours making rounds that she’s romantically involved with ‘A Star is Born’ co-star Bradley Cooper.

The singer-actress said this in the December issue of Elle magazine in which she chatted with Oprah Winfrey. “Quite frankly, I think the press is very silly. I mean, we made a love story,” she explained.

She continued, “For me, as a performer and as an actress, of course we wanted people to believe that we were in love. And we wanted people to feel that love at the Oscars. We wanted it to go right through the lens of that camera and to every television that it was being watched on. And we worked hard on it, we worked for days. We mapped the whole thing out — it was orchestrated as a performance.”

She added: “… When we talked about it, we went, ‘Well, I guess we did a good job!'”

Rumours of a Gaga-Cooper romance were fueled back in June, after Cooper had ended his relationship with Irina Shayk. Many suspected the relationship became strained due to Cooper’s connection with his costar. But Gaga had previously shut down these rumours days after the 2019 Oscars, during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

“First of all, social media, quite frankly, is the toilet of the internet,” Gaga said when asked about the relationship “controversy.” “And what it has done to pop culture is abysmal. And yes, people saw love. Guess what? That’s what we wanted you to see. This is a love song, ‘Shallow.’ The movie, A Star Is Born, it’s a love story.”

You can read Gaga’s full interview with Oprah on Elle‘s website.