Lady Gaga Shows Off ‘Chromatica’ Face Mask: ‘Be Yourself’

Lady Gaga made a loud fashion statement recently on her Instagram, after she posted a selfie encouraging her 42.7 million Instagram followers to wear a mask amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In the photo, the pop star wears a glittery Chromatica-themed covering, with spikes and chains. “Be yourself, but wear a mask!” she wrote on Friday (July 3). “I believe in being kind to yourself, the community, and the planet. I challenge my awesome friends to show off their mask game!”

And this comes after America’s Center for Disease Control said that wearing face masks can help prevent people who have COVID-19 from spreading the virus to others, and recommends anyone over the age of two wear them in public settings or around those who do not live in one’s household.

Check out Gaga’s fancy face mask below.

