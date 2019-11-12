Lady Gaga Shades Her Album ‘ARTPOP’ & Her Fans Are Upset

Lady Gaga has offended her fans all over the world.

The drama started when the popstar tweeted that she doesn’t remember her 2013 album, ARTPOP, and this ticked her fans the wrong way.

i don’t remember ARTPOP — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) November 11, 2019

And now, they are dragging her for dissing the album, and are even offering to refresh her memory.

See some of the best reactions below.

we see u with that capitalization ma’am. BUT NICE TRY pic.twitter.com/tFjv3t6ktx — chelsea #1 the cure stan (@chelseaquintal) November 11, 2019

Gaga trying to remember ARTPOP pic.twitter.com/8en3bHEk39 — Emily Tressa (@Emily_tressa) November 11, 2019

Let me tell you about it then. A woman who loved Pop art and how it brought two art styles together so she decided to bring art, Venus and magic and fuse it with hard edm and heavy ballad. Deep down, it was about a woman who needed an escape from pain and I still sympathize. — ɴᴇᴏɴ (@Neon_Neutral) November 11, 2019

put your location on i wanna fight pic.twitter.com/NtKh7vziZs — Lady Gaga Lately ♈ (@AMENARTPOP) November 11, 2019