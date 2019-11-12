Lady Gaga Shades Her Album ‘ARTPOP’ & Her Fans Are Upset

ukamaka

Lady Gaga has offended her fans all over the world.

The drama started when the popstar tweeted that she doesn’t remember her 2013 album, ARTPOP, and this ticked her fans the wrong way.

And now, they are dragging her for dissing the album, and are even offering to refresh her memory. 

See some of the best reactions below.

