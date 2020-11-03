Lady Gaga Says Trump ‘Believes His Fame Gives Him the Right to Grab’ Women

Lady Gaga read trump for filth at the Monday rally for Democratic nominee Joe Biden, where she said that the president “believes his fame gives him the right to grab” women.

“To all the women and all the men with daughters and sisters and mothers, everybody, no matter how you identify, now is your chance to vote against Donald Trump, a man who believes his fame gives him the right to grab one of your daughters or sisters or mothers or wives by any part of their bodies,” she said per The Hill, rallying women to vote Biden. “Vote for Joe. He’s a good person.”

The singer and actress encouraged all eligible voters to show up at their polling places tomorrow if they haven’t voted already.

“We need all of you to vote,” she said. “I know you’ve seen the polls, the record number of early and mail-in votes. It’s tempting to feel comfortable and confident and sit back, but now is not the time to feel comfortable and sit back.”

“Now is the time to show up and vote like this country depends on it — because it does,” she said.

Lady Gaga performed later during the rally, singing “Shallow,” telling Pennsylvanians that “you got a lot of heart” and that “this is not a shallow people.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

