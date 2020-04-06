Lady Gaga Reveals Artwork for New Album ‘Chromatica’

Lady Gaga recently postponed her new album Chromatica, and now she has shared the album’s artwork.

Chromatica, previously set to drop April 10, is the follow-up to Joanne and her A Star Is Born soundtrack.

The record includes her single “Stupid Love.”

Explaining why she moved the album release due to the COVID-19 pandemic, she said, “This is such a hectic and scary time for all of us, and while I believe art is one the strongest things we have to provide joy and healing to each other during times like this, it just doesn’t feel right to me to release this album with all that is going on during this global pandemic.”

See her post below: