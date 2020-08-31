Lady Gaga Receives First TRICON Award, Debuts “Rain on Me” Performance

Lady Gaga is a legend.

The popstar-actress was honoured with the first ever TRICON Awarded at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards, where she made her first televised performance of “Rain on Me” alongside Ariana Grande.

She and Grande won the award for best collaboration and best song. “Me and Ariana are truly soul sisters. Girl, this is for us. We’ve both been through some shit…We turned our tears that felt like endless rainfalls into diamonds and I will treasure those diamonds with you forever,” Gaga said when accepting the best collaboration award.

She went on to win artist of the year later in the night.

She also accepted MTV’s new TRICON Award, which recognizes a highly accomplished artist across three disciplines. For gaga, she was recognised for being a music superstar, award-winning actor and undisputed fashion icon. She has won 13 VMA, 11 Grammys, an Oscar and Golden Globe awards, and has achieved six number one albums.

“I want you to know I failed over and over again as an actress and a musician when I was young… philanthropy because a much bigger part of my life as a star,” Gaga said when accepting the award. “I want to share this award with everybody at home tonight. Everybody at home who is their own form of a tricon.”

The singer also acknowledged that though “this has not been an easy year for a lot of people,” she feels hope after seeing a “massive trial of courage” in the world. “Just because we are separated right now and culture may feel less alive in some ways, I know a renaissance is coming, and the wrath of pop culture will inspire you,” she said. At the end of her speech she reminded everyone to “stay safe,” “speak your mind” and “wear a mask” as a “sign of respect.”

