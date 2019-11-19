Lady Gaga Plays Bridesmaid at Makeup Artist Sarah Tanno’s Wedding

Lady Gaga was one of the bridesmaids at Sarah Tanno’s wedding held over the weekend.
The singer shared this news on social media with photos herself as a bridesmaid in her makeup artist’s wedding, with her wearing a romantic, pink bridesmaid dress (and matching hair) at the Mexico-set nuptials for her longtime makeup artist Sarah Tanno and now-husband Tim Stewart.
“Two of my best friends @sarahtannonmakeup @timstewart just got married. Time to party!” the popstar wrote in one beachside pic as she posed her bouquet in front of a breathtaking sunset.
THR adds:
The new bride — who helped Gaga develop her new Haus Laboratories beauty brand and serves as global artistry director — also shared a snap of her entire bridal party during the weekend at Cabo Azul Resort. “What a perfect rehearsal dinner under the stars with all my besties. My bridal party!” she captioned the photo, showing Gaga outfitted in a flowing black dress, giant white hoops and her neon pink hair up in a casual bun.
Other wedding attendees included Evan Ross and Ashlee Simpson; Riawna Capri, the hairstylist to Taylor Swift and Megan Rapinoe; Hailey Bieber’s hairstylist Florido Basallo; Gaga’s fashion stylists Sandra Amador and Tom Eerebout; Gaga’s sister Natali Germanotta; the singer’s chef Bo O’Connor; Gaga’s bass player Jonny Good; makeup artist Phuong Tran; makeup artist Denika Bedrossian; designer Scott Studenberg; dancer Montana Efaw; and bridesmen including Gaga’s manager Bobby Campbell and hairstylist Fredric Aspiras.
See the photos below:
View this post on Instagram
Nothing could ever be more perfect. I love you all so much and we felt the love all weekend long. I will never forget this feeling. #StewartTillDeath Thank you @ximenazermeno Already so many incredible photos I don’t even know what to post! Also big thank you to @caboazulweddings for hosting us all weekend. It was the best weekend of our lives!