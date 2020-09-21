Lady Gaga on Mental Health Struggles: ‘I Didn’t Really Understand Why I Should Live’

Lady Gaga recently sat down for her interview for her newest album, Chromatica, in which she spoke honestly about her struggle with depression and worked on loving herself again.

“My biggest enemy is Lady Gaga, that’s what I was thinking. My biggest enemy is her,” the singer said on CBS Sunday Morning, per Complex. “You can’t go to the grocery store now. If you go to dinner with your family somebody comes to the table, you can’t have dinner with your family without it being about you, it’s always about you. All the time it’s about you.”

“There’s not one song on that album that’s not true, not one,” she said about her album, adding that she used her song “911” as an example, saying that the lyric “Pop a 911” is a “reference to the medication I had to take when I used to panic because I’m Lady Gaga.”

Gaga said she had “totally gave up on [herself]” when she was in a dark time, adding: “I hated being famous, I hated being a star, I felt exhausted and used up.”

“It’s not always easy if you have mental issues to let other people see,” she continued. “I used to show, I used to self-harm, I used to say, ‘Look I cut myself, see I’m hurting.’ Because I didn’t think anyone could see because mental health, it’s invisible.”

Gaga added that she experienced suicidal thoughts daily. “I didn’t really understand why I should live other than to be there for my family,” she shared. “That was an actual real thought and feeling, why should I stick around?” She explained that she lived in a house where people “watched” her for a couple of years to “make sure she was safe.”

She also revealed that her major trigger was “gentrification” and being approached in public: “If I’m at the grocery store and somebody comes up very close to me and puts a cellphone right in my face and starts taking pictures, just total panic, full-body pain. I’m braced because I’m so afraid,” she said. “It’s like I’m an object, I’m not a person.”

Still, Gaga continued making music. “This, I have to do it,” she explained while pointing at her piano. “Turns out, even if I don’t want to be alive, I still know how to write a song.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

