Lady Gaga Helps Raise $35 Million for COVID-19 Relief

Lady Gaga has revealed that she is teaming up with the advocacy organization Global Citizen for a televised event, titled One World: Together At Home, and that they have raised $35 million over the past week to combat the coronavirus.

The money will go to The World Health Organization, while the televised event will air on April 18.

“We want to highlight the gravity of this historical, unprecedented cultural movement … and we want to celebrate and encourage the power of the human spirit,” Gaga said in a video.

The special will feature Stevie Wonder, Paul McCartney, and (for those born at some point after, say, 1982) Billie Eilish.

Check her out below: