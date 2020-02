Lady Gaga is finally back with a solo single for the first time in three years.

The single was released with an accompanied music video, in which Gaga portrays a pink-haired extraterrestrial beauty seeking love.

Billboard adds that “Stupid Love” follows 2017’s “The Cure,” and her work on A Star Is Born. Though Little Monsters know a new album is on its way, Gaga has yet to give any information about LG6’s release.

See the song below: