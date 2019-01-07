Lady Gaga Celebrates Winning a Golden Globe for “Shallow”

Last night, Glenn Close beat Lady Gaga for the Best Actress award at the 2019 Golden Globes held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, and also “Bohemian Rhapsody” beat “A Star is Born” for the Best Drama category.

However, Gaga, who many people highly favoured, remains grateful for winning Best Score for “Shallow” with her colleagues.

“I am so beyond grateful for this Golden Globe & honored to have won it w/ @ MarkRonson @ Wyattish , Anthony Rossomando and to have sang it with Bradley Cooper,” she tweeted today. Adding, “I also could not be happier for Glenn Close winning tonight. She is a true legend and deserves every award. Thank you HFPA.”

See her tweet below:

I am so beyond grateful for this Golden Globe & honored to have won it w/ @MarkRonson @Wyattish , Anthony Rossomando and to have sang it with Bradley Cooper. I also could not be happier for Glenn Close winning tonight. She is a true legend and deserves every award. Thank you HFPA pic.twitter.com/Dpw2QNmFD3 — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) January 7, 2019

Check out more of her photos from last night: