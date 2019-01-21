Lady Gaga Calls Out Trump Over Government Shutdown During Vegas Show

Lady Gaga had some words for Donald Trump and Mike Pence during her residency in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

The actress-singer took a moment to address the ongoing government shutdown and also to call out President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.

“If the fucking president of the United States could please put our government back … there are people who live paycheck to paycheck and need their money,” she said.

And to Pence, whose wife Karen is under fire for accepting a job at a school that excludes LGBT children, she said: “And to Mike Pence, who thinks it’s acceptable that his wife works at a school that bans LGBTQ — you’re wrong. You say we should not discriminate against Christianity. You are the worst representation of what it means to be a Christian. I am a Christian woman, and what I do know about Christianity is that we bear no prejudice and everybody is welcome. So you can take all that disgrace, Mr. Pence, and you can look yourself in the mirror and you’ll find it right there.”

This comes a day after Cardi B roasted Trump and his supporters mercilessly on her Twitter, stirring a global debate on the state of the U.S.A

Watch the video, below.