Lady Gaga Apologises for Collaborating With R.Kelly, Says Her Thinking Was ‘Twisted’

Lady Gaga wishes she can go back in time and made better decisions and she would never have collaborated with R. Kelly.

The actress-singer took to her social media to speak about collaborating with the disgraced singer on “Do What U Want,” the second single off her 2013 album, which peaked at No. 13 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Although the song stirred negative reactions, she still performed the number with Kelly when she hosted Saturday Night Live and during the American Music Awards.

For many years, she ignored the controversy but now has posted a note via her Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts, saying she stands “by anyone who has ever been the victim of sexual assault.”

See her full note below:

“I stand behind these women 1000%, believe them, know they are suffering and in pain, and feel strongly that their voices should be heard and taken seriously. What I am hearing about the allegations against R. Kelly is absolutely horrifying and indefensible. As a victim of sexual assault myself, I made both the song and video at a dark time in my life, my intention was to create something extremely defiant and provocative because I was angry and still hadn’t processed the trauma that had occurred in my own life. The song is called ‘Do What U Want (With My Body).’ I think it’s clear how explicitly twisted my thinking was at the time. If I could go back and have a talk with my younger self I’d tell her to go through the therapy I have since then, so that I could understand the confused post-traumatic state that I was in—or if therapy was not available to me or anyone in my situation—to seek help, and speak as openly and honestly as possible about what we’ve been through. I can’t go back, but I can go forward and continue to support women, men and people of all sexual identities, and of all races, who are victims of sexual assault. I have demonstrated my stance on this issue and others many times throughout my career. I share this not to make excuses for myself, but to explain. ‘Til it happens to you, you don’t know how it feels. But I do know how I feel now. I intend to remove the song off iTunes and other streaming platforms and will not be working with him again. I’m sorry, both for my poor judgment when I was young, and for not speaking out sooner. I love you.”

Gaga’s message came after Lifetime aired the six-part docu-series Surviving R. Kelly, which chronicled years of abuse and pedophilia claims against the R. Kelly.