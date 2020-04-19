Lady Gaga, Andrea Bocelli, Celine Dion & John Legend Perform “The Prayer”

This year, Global Citizen, in partnership with the World Health Organization, is hosting an online event called One World: Together At Home.

This event, which is not for profit, was aimed at celebrating health workers, and to support the World Health Organization in the global fight to end COVID-19.

The event has been curated by none other than Lady Gaga, and last night, she, John Legend, Celine Dion and Andrea Bocelli brought “One World: Together at Home” to a close with soaring four-part harmony — and accompaniment by piano virtuoso Lang Lang — with “The Prayer,” the song that became an inspirational standard after Dion and Bocelli recorded it separately and together 21 years ago.

Watch them below: