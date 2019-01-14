Lady Gaga and Glenn Close Co-Win Best Actress at the 2019 Critics’ Choice Awards

Congratulations to Lady Gaga and Glenn Close!

Last night at the 24th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards ceremony, Gaga and Close both took home the evening’s Best Actress award for their exceptional performances in A Star Is Born and The Wife, respectively.

This comes days after Close beat Gaga for the Best Actress at the Golden Globes Awards ceremony. Now the two powerful acts have been equally rewarded. And while many people are happy for them this time, we can’t wait to see how the Oscars will play out this year!

Also, over in the television categories, Sharp Objects star Amy Adams and Escape at Dannemora’s Patricia Arquette both won Best Actress in a Limited Series.

