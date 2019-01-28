Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper Perform Surprise Duet in Las Vegas

ukamaka

Bradley Cooper made a surprise appearance on Saturday (Jan 26) at Lady Gaga’s Vegas residency.

The actor joined Gaga on stage at the Park MGM theater where she is performing her Las Vegas residency for ENIGMA. For the night, they delivered a performance of their duet “Shallow.”

The song continues to do well on the Billboard charts, while the movie A Star is Born, which has grossed over $410 million at the box officegot major awards nods; it has also been nominated for multiple Academy Awards, including Best Actor and Best Actress for the co-leads and Best Original Song for “Shallow.”

Watch their performance in Vegas below:

