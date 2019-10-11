Lady escapes Lynching for allegedly stealing three Manhoods

A young lady on Thursday escaped lynching by an irate mob over alleged snatching of the manhoods of three men in a Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) bus at Onipanu Bus Stop in Lagos.

Narrating the incident, a passenger in the bus, who pleaded anonymity, said that a man suddenly raised the alarm that his manhood had disappeared immediately the young lady touched him in the bus.

She added that two other men standing close to the first man almost immediately raised the same alarm, after feeling their organs.

The eyewitness added that the bus driver had to take all the occupants of the bus to Onipanu Police Station to report the incident

Speaking at the police station, an unidentified police officer confirmed the incident, saying that the police were on top of the situation.

The three affected men were taken to an undisclosed hospital for confirmation of their claims.