Lady Donli has announced that she has terminated her business relationship with Mayowa Balogun, who shared the sex tape he made of his ex without her consent.

In case you missed the drama: Umulo said she had agreed to a consensual sex with Balogun, but while her back was turned during sex, he recorded a video of her, and then proceeded to share it with his cohorts. She later discovered this and confronted him and he denied the claims. And when she saw the proof while filming him with his phone, he coerced a forgiveness out of her. Then things took a shocking turn when he blocked her on social media but went to share this story with his followers on Twitter to gather sympathy in fears that she would come forward with her story.

Which is why she is now telling her story. Read all about it here.

This riled many people and folks, who quickly called on Lady Donli to terminate her business relationship with Balogun; he was working as her manager.

Lady Donli reveals she learned of the nasty drama months ago and had been in the process of severing their relationship. “To be clear, Mayowa [Balogun] is not currently receiving a dime from me and as of today he have no contractual relationship,” she confirmed.

See her post below:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

