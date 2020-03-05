Lady, 20, beat 47-yr-old woman to death in Lagos

A 20-year-old woman has been arrested by the police in Lagos for fighting with a 47-Year-old woman who slumped in the process and died eventually.

According to the police, the woman named Opeyemi Abidemi, had a fight with one Abosede Bello, 47, at Aiyeteju-Ofiran town, Ibeju Lekki, at about 6:00 pm, on Thursday, February 27, 2020.

During the scuffle, Abosede Bello slumped and was rushed to Akodo General hospital where she died on Friday morning, February 28. Her corpse was deposited at Epe General Hospital mortuary for post mortem examination.

Opeyemi was arrested after one Afeez Oloande, of No. 2 Ado Road, Ajah Lekki, and one Femi Olasunde reported at Elemero Police Station.

Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bala Elkana said Opeyemi will be charged to Court in relation to the death of Abosede Bello.