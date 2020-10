It looks like the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic has hit the nation as Ladipoe is the latest celebrity to confirm he has contracted the virus.

The rapper took to his Instagram story to disclose this whole noting that he has been in isolation for the last ten days.

Ladipoe stated that his symptoms have been mild and he feels a lot better.

He encouraged everyone to keep with the health and safety precautions as stipulated by the authorities as the pandemic is far from over.

