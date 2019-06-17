Labour Writes Buhari, Cautions FG over Plans to Sell NIGCOMSAT

Federal Government workers have written to President Muhammadu Buhari to warn against the sale of Nigeria Communication Satellite Company, NIGCOMSAT.

The Senior Staff Association of Government Owned Companies in a letter addressed to the president expressed dismay over the plan to sell-off NIGCOMSAT to private individuals.

The union, an affiliate of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), regretted that the process to sell the organisation has already started by the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE), Daily Trust writes.

President General of the association, Comrade Mohammed Yunusa and its General Secretary, Comrade Ayo Olorunfemi, reminded President Buhari, that the organization was created due to the need for critical national infrastructure for secure communication; to bridge digital divide and for digital/financial inclusion for the large rural Nigeria.

The letter reads in part; “Your Excellency, at the point of writing this letter Galaxy Backbone has been using foreign satellite in providing internet services to the Nigerian Government, thereby encouraging direct capital flight.

“It is inexplicable that a government that launched a satellite on loan from the Chinese government will abandon it for a foreign one.

“This is unacceptable. We therefore hold that NIGCOMSAT should be strengthened to correct this aberration.”

The union stressed that selling NIGCOMSAT to a private company will have security implications that could worsen the current bad situation and portray the current administration as dispossessing the country of its critical national assets.