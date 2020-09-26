Labour Strike: Govt obtains order barring action

The Federal Government on Friday obtained a fresh order barring the Nigeria Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress from embarking on their planned strike Monday.

Justice Ibrahim Galadima of the National Industrial Court sitting in Abuja again issued the restraining order following an ex-parte application by the office of the Attorney-General of the Federation.

This is coming barely 24 hours after the same judge made a similar restraining ex-parte order in favour of a civil society group, Peace and Unity Ambassadors Association, on Thursday.

The NLC and TUC had jointly declared a nationwide strike billed to start on Monday to press for the reversal of the recent hike in petrol pump price and electricity tariff.

