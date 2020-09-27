Labour strike: Gbajabiamila begs NLC with palliatives

The House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has offered organised labour some palliatives to avert the strike billed to commence on Monday.

Hon Gbajabiamila, at a negotiation meeting with labour on Sunday in Abuja said the palliatives would be included in the proposed 2021 budget.

The speaker said that the budget would soon be presented to the National Assembly, stressing that some palliatives were being considered to cushion the effects of the increase in electricity tariff and fuel price hike.

The palliatives, according to the speaker, include distribution of food items, reduction of taxes on minimum wage and payment of some special allowances.

Others are involvement in ownership of housing programmes through mortgage and distribution of special buses to public institutions which run on auto gas.

He then appealed to labour to suspend the planned strike, saying embarking on industrial action at this critical time would not augur well for the citizenry.

“You know, you cannot go on strike at this time, if you go on strike, the people you think you are protecting will be at the receiving end, we share your philosophy regarding workers’ rights.

“We know what Nigerians are going through, our position on electricity billing is obvious, the only thing now is to continue to talk, I am concerned about the people out there.

“Shutting down the markets, banks and other places of work is my worry, I am concerned about the people,” he said.

The President of NLC, Ayuba Wabba, insisted that the NLC would go ahead with the strike if its demands were not met by the Federal Government before the expiration of the ultimatum.

