Labour Party’s Jacinda Ardern Wins Re-election as New Zealand’s PM

Jacinda Ardern, the prime minister of New Zealand has retained her seat after winning the just concluded elections on Saturday, October 17, 2020.

The Labour Party candidate who is the incumbent PM had a landlside victory as she garnered 49% of the total votes while her opponent, Judith Collins of the National Party garnered 27%. The Green Party, an ally of Labour Party only garnered 7.6% of the votes.

In her concession speech, Judith Collins revealed that she had called to congratulate Jacinda Ardern on her victory. She said;

“To Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern who I have phoned, congratulations on your result because it is, I believe, an outstanding result for the Labour Party”

Though there was still a quarter of the votes to be counted as at the time of this report, Ardern thanked citizens of New Zealand for her re-election.

“Thank you to the many people who gave us their vote, who trusted us to continue leading New Zealand’ recovery” in reference to the country’s success in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

The centre-left Labour Party is expected to take up up to 64 seats in the 120- member parliament and with  two third of the votes counted, it looks like it’s in track.

