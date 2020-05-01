La Liga set for June resumption

La Liga President Javier Tebas hopes that the Covid-19 spread could be curtailed well enough within two months from now so that the 2019/20 campaign could resume latest June 28.

The Spanish top flight was paused due to the novel covid-19 pandemic after 27 rounds of matches were played, with Barcelona topping the table – two points ahead of Real Madrid.

“We will have to stick to the stages laid out by the Spanish president. It has been an important day for us. Although, we started out with the bad news from France, the president has laid out the de-escalation plan. We are grateful that he has taken professional football into account, because it’s a key part of reactivating the country’s economy,” Tebas said after the Spanish government gave the green light for Laliga clubs’ players to resume private training sessions.

“I hope it [Laliga return] will be in June, in mid-June. We have time, there’s no need to rush. But our plan is to restart the competition in June. We have time until June 28th, we were keen to start training.

“Let’s wait and see the exact date we can start training.

“But now, at least, I can foresee finishing the league, which is very important for us and for you too, as we are all a part of this industry,” Tebas concluded.

Tebas’ take comes hours after Paris Saint-Germain were crowned French champions with the season cancelled.

Europe’s football governing body, UEFA, has given major leagues until May 25 to decide the conclusion of their championships.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

