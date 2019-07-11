La Liga Hails Chukwueze after Afcon Masterclass

Samuel Chukwueze is the toast of Nigeirian football after his mesmerising display in Nigeria’s 2-1 win over South Africa at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

The skilful Villarreal winger scored the opener and tormented Bafana Bafana all night as the Super Eagles booked a place in the last four of the competition.

Plaudits have been pouring in for the 20-year-old after his display, with many hailing him as a future star of Nigerian football.

Joining the tributes to the player is Spanish football League regulating body, La Liga, who took to Twitter to identify with the player.

La Liga took to its verified handle dedicated to its English speaking fans @LaLigaEN and tweeted a photo of him in Eagles shirt, hailing him as the ‘Starboy.’

Expectedly, the tweet has also evoked reactions from Nigerians on Twitter commending La Liga for identifying with the youngster and the Super Eagles.

Nigerians will be hoping Chukwueze produces more magic in the last-four clash Sunday, where either Algeria or Cote d’Ivoire await.