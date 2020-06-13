La Liga chief pours cold water on Neymar’s Barca return

La Liga president Javier Tebas said it is unlikely Neymar will make a return to former club Barcelona.

Neymar, 28, was heavily linked with a return to Spain last summer, after his world-record £200m move to Paris Saint-Germain in 2017 but the deal never went through.

And Tebas has come out to state it is unlikely Neymar will be back with the Catalans because of the financial impact of coronavirus.

“There will be a lot less movement than we have seen in other transfer windows,” Tebas said.

“Neymar [going back to Barca] is a big cash deal. I don’t think it is going to come off.”

Meanwhile, La Liga hopes to have some supporters back in stadiums by the end of the season.

Spain’s top flight resumed on Thursday after being put on hold for over three months because of the coronavirus pandemic.

And Tebas says talks will take place with the government in two weeks to discuss the possibility of fans returning when it is safe to do so.

“Of course it won’t be the entire stadium and there will be special precautionary measures,” said Tebas.

“If we can have even 10% or 15% by the end of the season, if that happens we will be very happy about that because that’s a sign that we are getting back to some form of normality.

“When we celebrate will be when we actually finish the competitions, both the First Division and the Second Division. This crisis still hasn’t come to an end.”

