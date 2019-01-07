La Liga: Barca Extend Lead as Real Title Hopes Dented

Real Madrid saw their title hopes all but evaporate after a shock 2-0 defeat at home to Real Sociedad on Sunday left them 10 points behind Barcelona in La Liga.

Barca took their advantage over their fiercest rivals into double figures by beating Getafe 2-1 in the late kick-off Sunday at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez.

Atletico Madrid and Sevilla also gained on the European champions, despite earlier sharing a 1-1 draw – Antoine Griezmann scoring a superb free-kick to cancel out Wissam Ben Yedder’s opener for the hosts.

Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez’s goals were enough for Barca, for whom the weekend could hardly have gone better.

Madrid played with 10 men for half an hour after Lucas Vazquez was sent off but by then they already trailed to Willian Jose’s early penalty.

Ruben Pardo wrapped up a brilliant victory for La Real, who had won this fixture only once in their last 22 attempts.

This was their first victory at the Santiago Bernabeu since 2004 and then, Madrid fired coach Carlos Queiroz a day later.

Barcelona have won seven out of the last 10 La Liga titles and now own a five-point cushion at the summit.

The Catalans rode their luck as Getafe missed several chances to snatch a draw. Instead, Messi’s 399th La Liga goal and a sumptuous volley from Suarez saw Ernesto Velverde’s men through despite Jaime Mata pulling one back for the hosts.