La Liga: Atleti, Valencia share spoils in thriller

Atletico Madrid’s disappointing season continued as they shared the spoils with Valencia in a thrilling 2-2 draw in La Liga at Mestalla on Friday.

Marcos Llorente put Atletico ahead after 15 minutes when he stabbed home from close range, with Gabriel Paulista equalising five minutes before the break.

Atletico went back in front three minutes later when Thomas Partey smashed home a low drive from distance but Valencia’s Geoffrey Kondogbia bundled the ball past goalkeeper Jan Oblak in the 59th minute to level the scores again.

Kevin Gameiro should have put Valencia ahead but lashed a golden chance over the bar after the electric Ferran Torres’s brilliant run and cross.

Sixth-placed Valencia finished by far the stronger, with the draw putting them on 38 points. Atletico, in fourth, have 40 but are 12 adrift of leaders Real Madrid having played a game more.

The good news for Atletico, who host Liverpool in the Champions League last 16 on Tuesday, was the return of striker Alvaro Morata after a muscle injury.

The former Chelsea striker almost snatched a goal for the visitors but Jaume Domenech made a good save to keep out his header.