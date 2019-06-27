La La Anthony’s Husband Shuts Down Reports That He’s Cheating on Her

Carmelo Anthony has slammed reports that he is cheating on his wife La La.

The rumours claimed that the basketballer cheating on his reality TV star wife while vacationing in France. On Tuesday, photos went viral showing Melo on a yacht off the coast of France standing near a woman that was not his wife. Things quickly spiraled out of control when it was reported that the pictures were taken on La La’s birthday.

Angered by this, he reached out to TMZ Sports with the hope of ending the rumors that are “affecting [his] family.”

“All them bloggers that’s trying to put that out there, that sh*t is not cool at all,” Anthony said. “That’s not cool at all. Let that family be they family, they married.”

“The only reason I’m addressing this is because this is affecting my family now and you got me out here looking crazy,” Anthony stated. “Usually I won’t address this, but I had to address this… Can’t let this one slide, because this sh*t ain’t cool no more.”

La La had yet to comment on this as at press time.