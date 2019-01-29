Kyrie Irving to Star in Horror Movie Inspired By His Actual Experiences

ESPN has confirmed that Kyrie Irving will be starring in a horror movie inspired by his February 2016 experience in Oklahoma.

According to the sports site, when Irving still played for the Cleveland Cavaliers, he removed himself from a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder after just nine minutes with “flu like symptoms.” He later clarified this illness was caused by the numerous bed bug bites he endured during the team’s stay at the notorious Skirvin Hotel, where countless guests — including NBA stars — have sworn they’ve encountered paranormal activity.

Apparently, the hotel owner W. B. Skirvin had an affair with a chambermaid named Effie during Prohibition. She became pregnant with Skirvin’s child and was locked in a room on the 10th floor of the hotel. After she delivered the baby, she later went mad and jumped out the window with her infant, killing them both.

Since then, numerous guests have reported hearing the incessant crying of a baby during their stay. Others claimed to have seen the apparition of a naked woman while they showered, and there have been reports of unmanned maid carts rolling down the hallway.

Another NBA guard Lou Williams said he was so spooked by the aura of the hotel, he refused to stay there as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers when the team played the Thunder in 2015.

Now, Irving will make a return visit to the Skirvin Hotel, and this will be made into a movie, courtesy of Imagine Entertainment which announced on Monday that it has optioned a Players’ Tribune oral history article on the Skirvin Hotel.

We can’t wait!