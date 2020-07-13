Kyrie Irving Replies People Who Criticise His Activism: “Don’t Play With Me!”

Kyrie Irving has replied all those who have a problem with his activism against systemic racism in the United States.

Recall that since George Floyd and Breonna Taylor were murdered by the police, the basketball player has upped his activism, bringing the world’s attention to the segregation against black and brown people in the country. And many people think he should just “shut up and play basketball,” like folks told LeBron James.

And he dragged them all during an Instagram Live with his sister Asia on Sunday.

“It’s about on the court, look at my resume, look at the classics, look at my art,” he said. “I created it for going on 10-plus years now. Don’t play with me. Don’t play with what I do on a day in and day out basis to provide and go out there and create.”

He began by talking about the joy that he gets from playing basketball, then broke off into something about being “a commodity that people make fun of” before returning to defend his “art.”

Only last week, he produced a special program for the PlayersTV digital and broadcast network called #SayHerName: Breonna Taylor.

“It’s a very sensitive time and it’s very important to speak out on behalf of all our Black Queens,” Irving said, per Heavy. “It’s my responsibility to be an acknowledgement of all the things that I can do to elevate what’s happening and how I can make change; whether that is utilizing my voice or whether if it is being there and being present. But it’s very important for me because I have a young daughter. She’s four years old and I’m raising her in this climate, in this society right now, and to hear news like this that is going on and females’ names are getting lost in the shuffle.”

See the Instagram live below:

Asia, Kyrie’s sister, takes us through her Kyrie 6 colorway, which is a tribute to their late mother, Breonna Taylor and women in general. #SayHerName @KyrieIrving @wslam pic.twitter.com/Cb61e07b6X — SLAM Kicks (@SLAMKicks) July 12, 2020

