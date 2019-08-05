Kyrgios Triumphs in Washington

Nick Kyrgios kept his composure and captured the ATP Washington Open title Sunday, defeating Russia’s 10th-ranked Daniil Medvedev 7-6 (8/6), 7-6 (7/4).

The 24-year-old Aussie, who struggled through the opening set, claimed the $365 390 top prize and his sixth career ATP crown at the US Open tuneup event.

“This is probably my best memory of a final,” Kyrgios said. “I left it all on the court.”

Kyrgios, 5-1 this year against top-10 rivals, won his second title of the season after Acapulco in March and will jump 25 positions to 27th in Monday’s new rankings, his first top-30 appearance in 43 weeks.

“This has been one of the greatest weeks of my life. I’ve made massive strides,” Kyrgios said. “This whole week has been amazing. It’s a week I won’t forget.”

Known for his fiery temperament and inconsistency, Kyrgios was resilient all week, breaking racquets but holding his emotions together.

The controversial Aussie won a match that featured no break points or deuces after 94 minutes with back-to-back aces, the last his tournament-best 110th of the week.

Medvedev, 23, was broken only twice this week but lost his lone sets to Kyrgios. He’ll equal his career-best ranking of ninth on Monday.

