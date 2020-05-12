Yesterday, Kylie Jenner joined the list of parents who put their children through the trending ‘candy challenge’ and her daughter Stormi Webster aced it!

In case you’ve missed it: the candy challenge tests a child’s patience and restraint over enticing things like candies, and while many children aced it, some showed how smart they can be when put under such trying conditions.

So, yesterday, Kylie recorded the moment she put her daughter Stormi through the test and the child did not only chose restraint, she also sang herself a ‘patience’ song to endure the torture.

Watch the adorable clip below:

