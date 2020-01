Stormi Webster, the 2-year-old daughter of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, is set to have her own collection of cosmetics.

This was announced by her mother in an Instagram post which shows Stormi playing with some palettes and motifs for the Kylie Cosmetics collection this 2020.

It is still unclear what exactly the collaboration would be, but the collection will be here sometime around her third birthday on Feb. 1.

See the post below: