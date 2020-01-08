kylie jenner

Kylie Jenner Ushers in the New Year With a Fun New Hair Colour

Kylie Jenner has revealed her new hair makeovers.

The billionaire businesswoman has always been known for switching up her looks, hair lengths, and even colour. Now, she is spotting a new hue: sunny hair.

Kylie took to Instagram this week to share a number of photos rocking a new yellow ‘do. She pairs the lemon-y shade with a number of different looks, including a skin-tight mini dress, grey sweats and a flesh-toned body suit.

“yummy,” she captioned the photo debuting the hair, along with a lemon and two yellow heart emojis,

See the photos below:

View this post on Instagram

yummy 🍋💛💛

A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on

View this post on Instagram

come through and chill 💛💙

A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on

View this post on Instagram

night out..💛

A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on

