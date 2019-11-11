Kylie Jenner Says She Didn’t Send ‘Rise and Shine’ Cease and Desist Letters

Kylie Jenner has taken to her Twitter to shut down rumours making rounds that she sent cease and desist letter to folks using her now-famous catchphrase, “rise and shine.”

Recall that the phrase went viral after she sang it to her daughter Stormi, and being the businesswoman, she turned the moment into merch, which sold out quickly. But it wasn’t long before folks claimed she sent cease and desist letters regarding use of the phrase.

“Guys, please don’t believe everything you read. I have not sent any Rise and Shine cease and desist letters.” She continued, “Rise and Shine was an unexpected moment.. I had a lot of fun with it, and I have laughed so hard seeing everyone’s memes since the video came out a few weeks ago..”

She added, “there are no law suits, no cease and desist letters. Happy Sunday.”

