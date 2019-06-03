Kylie Jenner Says Her Daughter Stormi is Now Okay After Being Hospitalised

Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi Webster is now okay.

Jenner took to Instagram on Sunday to say that her 1-year-old daughter is “100% okay” after she was recently hospitalized for an allergic reaction.

“Spent the day in the hospital with my baby,” Kylie wrote along with a photo of a sleeping Stormi. “She had an allergic reaction but is 100% okay now and we are home. Nothing else matters when these things happen. God bless all the moms with sick babies. I’m sending so much love and positive energy your way.”

Jenner didn’t specify what caused Stormi‘s allergic reaction, but fans are glad that the toddler who turned one year old on February 1, is okay.

See her post below: