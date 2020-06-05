Kylie Jenner is Forbes’ Highest Paid Celebrity of 2020 with Earnings of $590 million

Tofunmi OluwashinaLifeStyleNo Comment on Kylie Jenner is Forbes’ Highest Paid Celebrity of 2020 with Earnings of $590 million

Despite Kylie Jenner’s brouhaha with Forbes’, the business magazine has rated her the highest earning celebrity for the year 2020.

The business mogul raked in a whooping $590 million with the bulk of her earnings coming from the sale of 51% of Kylie Cosmetics to beauty giant, Coty inc.

Kanye West ranks as the second highest-paid celebrity and tops the list for highest-paid musician in the world, earning $170 million over the past year.

Athletes Roger Federer, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi come in third, fourth and fifth place respectively.

Dwayne Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson closes off the number 10 spot of the highest-paid celebrities while movie mogul Tyler Perry, soccer player Neymar, radio host Howard Stern, Lakers star LeBron James come in between sixth to ninth place.

, ,

Related Posts

Kcee’s Wife, Ijeoma Okonkwo Inspires Mothers of the Boy Child in Open Letter

June 5, 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo becomes football’s first billionaire

June 5, 2020

Abisola Kola-Daisi Responds to Controversial ‘Bag Post’ Says Many Comments were Masked in Hate

June 5, 2020

About Tofunmi Oluwashina

View all posts by Tofunmi Oluwashina →

Leave a Reply