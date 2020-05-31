Kylie Jenner is Allegedly Shunning Kris Jenner Following Forbes’ Scandal

Kylie Jenner is allegedly shunning her mother, Kris Jenner in the wake of her Forbes scandal.

The beauty entrepreneur was called out by the financial magazine in an article titled- Kylie Jenner’s Web of Lies- And Why She’s No Longer a Billionaire, for allegedly fabricating financial documents in order to snag the billionaire status.

According to The Sun, the 22-year-old has blocked calls from mother, Kris Jenner, 64 who is also her manager.

‘Kris who reportedly gets ten per cent of Kylie’s deals – is in panic mode. ‘Kylie won’t answer the phone to Kris and is at a loss over who to trust. Kris is petrified Kylie could sack her or cut her off so tensions are at an all-time high’, a source said.

Kylie Jenner denied the accusation by Forbes in a series of tweets and demanded a retraction from the publication.

“I thought this was a reputable site. all I see are a number of inaccurate statements and unproven assumptions lol. i’ve never asked for any title or tried to lie my way there EVER. period.

“Even creating tax returns that were likely forged that’s your proof? so you just THOUGHT they were forged? like actually what am i reading.”

Kylie Cosmetics was sold to beauty giant Coty for $600 million last year – giving the brand a value of $1.2 billion as a result. Forbes however stated that there are inconsistencies in the way Kylie’s wealth was presented.

The share value of Coty tumbled by 13 per cent after the scandal broke and legal experts have warned Kylie could face jail if allegations she was dishonest about her tax returns are true.

