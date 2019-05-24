Kylie Jenner Finally Reacts to the Jordyn Woods Drama, Says She ‘F*cked Up’

Kylie Jenner finally has something to say about her former friend, Jordyn Woods, who got embroiled in the messy Tristan Thompson cheating drama.

Kylie spoke about this in the nearly one-minute trailer of the next season for Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which sheds more light on how the cheating scandal that rocked the family.

From the clip, Khloé Kardashian reacts to the news of Tristan Thompson’s infidelity. And their mother Kris tells Kylie, “For you and Jorydn, it’s like a divorce.”

“She fucked up,” Kylie responds.

And this comes two months after Woods appeared on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk series to share her side of the story. The model/influencer claimed it was Thompson who initiated their kiss.

“On the way out, he did kiss me,” Woods said. “It’s just no passion, no nothing, on the way out he just kissed me . . . It was like a kiss on the lips but no tongue kiss, no making out, nothing. And I don’t think that he’s wrong either because I allowed myself to be in that position and when alcohol’s involved people make dumb moves or get caught up in the moment.”

See the teaser below:

"She f–ked up." – Kylie Jenner on Jordyn and Tristan's cheating scandal #KUWTK pic.twitter.com/AhLWS8rJoa — E! News (@enews) May 23, 2019