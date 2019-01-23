Kylie Jenner Finally Confirms Marriage to Travis Scott

For a long time, Travis Scott has been referring to Kylie Jenner as his ‘wifey’ or ‘wife,’ and that got many fans wondering if the parents of Stormi Webster are married, and when they ever did so.

On Tuesday night, Kylie took to her Instagram to share a series of black-and-white photos of her post-pregnancy body, and in the last photo, she included the Spanish caption: “extraño a mi esposo,” which translates to “I miss my husband.”

She did not jokingly say ‘hubby’ as she had done in the past; she wholeheartedly referred to him as her husband, and this, as expected, has stirred reactions on social media.

See the post below:

And the reactions:

So is Kylie married to Travis Scott now 😭❤️ I hope they are!!! — Jay (@Jaynicee) January 23, 2019