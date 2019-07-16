Kylie Jenner Drags Instagram Influencer Who Accused Her of Copying

Kylie Jenner rarely responds to trolls on social media but she did just that when an influencer accused her copying her Instagram.

It all started when Kylie posted a vacation photo of herself in Turks and Caicos which shows her wearing nothing but the Jacquemus “Le Bomba” straw hat. While a host of fans took to the comments section to complement the reality star, influencer Amanda Ensing used the public forum to accuse Kylie of copying her, as she had recently taken to Instagram to pose naked in an oversized straw hat.

“This photo looks awfully familiar,” said Amanda alongside the thinking face and sweatdrop emojis. And Kylie replied with a Kim K clapback.

See Kylie’s photo:

See Amanda’s:

And their exchange: