Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott May Be Dating Again

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are back again as a couple, TMZ reports.

Per the outlet, this was confirmed by a source close to the duo who insist that they are back together romantically. This source also claims that they frequently spend the night under the same roof, go to events together, and aren’t seeing other people. However, the duo are yet to define their relationship.

Recall that Kylie and Travis decided to put their relationship on pause in October 2019 and chose to focus on co-parenting their daughter, Stormy.

Now, TMZ claims that the two realize that they “work well on several levels.” This led them to spend holidays like Christmas and Thanksgiving together. Also, Travis sent Kylie flowers on Valentine’s Day.

Fans can’t wait for them to confirm their relationship!