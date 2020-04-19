Kyari’s burial: Presidency clears air on video of man dumping his PPE

In the aftermath of a viral video of a man pulling off and dumping his Personal Protective Equipment, PPE, used during the burial of Abba Kyari at the cemetery today, the presidency has moved to calm the anxieties of Nigerians on social media.

With the coronavirus pandemic growing in the country, many on social media that the PPE was not properly taken off and disposed and could get people infected.

But New Media aide to President Muhammadu Buhari, Bashir Ahmad, has, however, cleared the air on the matter, saying that the PPEs including the face marks were burnt even before people started leaving the cemetery.

He said:

“I was there, I can confirm that all the PPEs including the face marks were burnt even before people started leaving the cemetery. NCDC staff collected all our used marks and replaced them with new ones, then disinfected the environment.”

“The video of an NCDC official dumping his PPE is misleading. True, some officials removed their PPEs at the cemetery, but a dedicated staff went around, picked all and put them in a casket and then used a chemical to burn them. They also disinfected the environment, immediately,” he added.

See a video of the man disposing of his PPE below: